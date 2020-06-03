Amarillo chapter of the NAACP prepares for a rally on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday was the first peaceful protest and march in Amarillo, after George Floyd’s death, now the Amarillo chapter of the NAACP is preparing their first rally since his death.

The organization is hoping to shine a light on the continued struggle for racial equality through a peaceful rally. This rally will be held at Bones Hooks Park in North Amarillo on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Amarillo NAACP’s second vice president spoke about why they chose Bones Hooks Park, the same location the NAACP uses during their Juneteenth celebrations.

“Bones Hooks Park has a history within the North Amarillo community… Matthew “Bones” Hooks was certainly a pioneer for African-Americans and all Amarillo citizens. He was a rancher, he’d break in some of the toughest horses, and he was passionately concerned about his fellow men and women here.”

It’s important to note that the Amarillo chapter asks that participants wear face coverings and observe rules of social distancing in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This event is also to promote two different things, voter registration and United States of America census participation.

“We know that if you want to be heard, you have to go to the polls you have to know who to vote for and then you go to the polls and make the correct decisions and things like that,” said NAACP member Melodie Graves. “Also it’s extremely important that we are counted in the census because so much community funding is based on that form.”

