Image is from delivering goodies to local first responders in December 2020.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will deliver goodies again to first responders today, Aug. 6 at 1:00 p.m., according to a press release by the Emergency Services Issues Management.

19 location are set to receive goodies including, Randall and Potter Fire Stations, Amarillo Fire Department, Department of Public Safety and Randall and Potter Sherriff’s Office.