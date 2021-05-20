Amarillo Chambers of Commerce to host ‘BusinessConnection Tradeshow’ today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chambers of Commerce is set to host their 28th annual “BusinessConnection Tradeshow,” today, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., which will give businesses the chance to promote their products and network with other professional and customers, according to the Amarillo Chambers of Commerce.

The General Public Show will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4p.m. and, according to the Amarillo Commerce, 150 businesses and organizations will have exhibits with sponsors including the following:

Gold Sponsors: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Amarillo National Bank Amarillo Tri-State Exposition



Silver Sponsors: Andrews & Associates IT Solutions/Premier Alarm Solutions Goodwill AW Broadband Bell Double U Marketing First Bank Southwest Goodwill Happy State Bank Joe Marr Wilson Law Firm Northwest Texas Healthcare System Smile Workshop Zip Print



The Amarillo Chambers of Commerce said that attending the event is free with a VIP ticket between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or you can provide a business card for free entry during those hours. The general public can attend the event for a $5 admission charge.

Along with the exhibits, the Amarillo Chambers of Commerce stated that Coffee Memorial Blood Center will hold a mobile blood drive during the event.

For more information and a list of business exhibits at the event visit www.amarillo-chamber.org/businessconnection.html or call (806) 373-7800.