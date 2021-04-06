Amarillo Chambers of Commerce to discuss impact of COVID-19 on local small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chambers of Commerce will have a press conference today, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on Amarillo small businesses.

The Chambers said they are applying a ‘Supporting Small Business Initiative’ to offer free benefits to the organizations small business members.

John Harrison, President & CEO said, “We are seeing the resilience of our business community as they get back on track to rebuild and grow after a such a challenging last year.”

Harrison also explained the future benefits that local small businesses will receive.

“We are already seeing the excitement of our members at our Business After Hours and ribbon cutting events since opening back up, and we have a full calendar planned for networking events to help these businesses connect with the customers again.”

For more information on the press conference contact the Amarillo Chambers of Commerce at 806.373.7800.