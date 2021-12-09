Amarillo Chamber to present ‘Top 20 Under 40’ awards at annual banquet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its annual banquet and Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Dec. 9 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Chamber’s, the banquet will highlight the projects of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, while presenting Business Excellence Awards to 20 young professionals under the age of 40 for the “Top 20 Under 40 Awards, 7 Top Businesses, and 3 Top Emerging Businesses.”

The event, located at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Grand Plaza, will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a social hour and follow with the dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the awards presentation at 7:00 p.m.

Click here for the full list of winners.