AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce recently announced that booths continue to be available for its upcoming BusinessConnection Tradeshow.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the 29th iteration of the BusinessConnection Tradeshow is scheduled for May 19 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Officials said the one-day show features more than 250 area businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“We are excited to be able to hold a full event this year and be back at the Amarillo Civic Center to showcase some of our amazing local businesses,” Jason Harrison, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “For nearly 3 decades, this show has allowed the Chamber to bring together the community to network and conveniently be able to browse a variety of businesses all under one roof.”

According to the release, booths start at $350 each. For more information, individuals can call the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce at 806-373-7800 or visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.