Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosts mobile blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mobile blood drive Friday, Sept. 24.

They said this is one way to bring the community together and help save a life.

The Chamber said the event usually is done in conjunction with a business trade show they hold in May. Due to the spread of COVID-19 that particular event was placed on hold.

The chamber said it wanted a chance to get together with the community and they figured a blood drive would be a great way to do that and all for a great cause.

Penni Bentley, the senior communications director, said the chamber’s job is to advocate for the city, and the drive will help do this by asking for help for those in need.

“A lot of the businesses that normally hold blood drives, they’re being shut down. The high schools normally all have blood drives and they’re not allowed to do those this year. So Coffee Memorial is reaching out and asking us to step up have a blood drive here because we feel it’s important to give back to our community,” Bentley explained.

Bentley said she knows this event won’t be as big as it usually is but they wanted to try and honor their commitment to Coffee Memorial the best they could.

The theme for this event will be “Believe in Making a Difference,” and if you donate you will get a t-shirt, a coupon for nothing bundt cakes, and a Discovery Center pass.

The drive will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

The blood drive vehicle will be located at the back of the chamber building on 10th and Polk Street.

if you have not made an appointment, walk-ins are welcome.

