AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Connection on Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce said more than 200 businesses, organizations, and exhibitors were represented.

The Chamber of Commerce said businesses had the opportunity to promote their products and services to about 4,000 visitors at the show and network with other business professionals and potential customers.