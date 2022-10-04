AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce released information on its upcoming 26th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off, set for Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Organizers described the cook-off as Amarillo’s biggest networking event. Teams can compete for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions by cooking ribs, brisket, and other meats. The event will include all-you-can-eat and drink, with live music expected from Insufficient Funds. 90 cooking teams and sponsors are expected to participate.

The cook-off will be staged in the Amarillo National Center Parking Lot at the fairgounds, said organizers, and attendants should enter through the Tri-State Exposition Entrance east of Gate #1 near 10th and Marrs.

via the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Tickets for the cook-off are $30 per person in advance through any Panhandle Ticket outlet, organizers noted, including the Civic Center Box Office, participating United Supermarkets, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desks. Tickets are also available online, or can be ordered by phone at 806-387-3096 until 3 p.m. on Thursday. At the gate, tickets will cost $40.

Further information on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce’s cook-off can be found on its website.