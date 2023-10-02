AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced it will host its 27th annual Good Times Celebration Barbeque Cook-off this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds—Amarillo National Center Parking lot.

95 teams and sponsors will participate in the cook-off. The funds raised through the event will go towards helping the Chamber of commerce continue their mission.

“This event helps us right raise funds to continue our mission and being an advocate for businesses and work on behalf of the business community,” said VP of communications and marketing Penni Bentley. “That way we can keep our membership dues affordable for all businesses to be part of the chamber. The chamber is about supporting our business community. We do a lot of lobbying and, and being an advocate for businesses with state, local and national leaders.

According to the ACC, the all-inclusive tickets are $30 per person in advance until Thursday at 3 p.m. through any Panhandle Ticket outlet, including the Civic Center Box Office, participating United Supermarkets, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk. Click here to purchase the tickets online, or call 806-373-7800.

Tickets at the gate will be $40 starting at 5 p.m.

During the event there will also be live music and the top participants will take home awards.

“Velvet Funk will be on the stage from five o’clock until about 7:15 p.m., then we’ll give out awards,” said Bentley. “So, it’s always a lot of fun to see who wins the top prizes in either ribs or brisket or other meat categories because they take so much pride in this event.”