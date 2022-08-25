AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced that it will host its annual banquet and Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., to highlight the events and projects of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

According to organizers, the banquet will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Grand Plaza and include a social hour, cash bar, dinner and program, and the awards presentation. The Business Excellence Awards will include the Top 20 Under 40 Awards, 14 Top Businesses, and three Top Emerging Businesses.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce released its list of award winners for 2022, including:

Top 20 Under 40

Russell Artho, EnergyNet

Patricia Bara, M & R Package Store

Cody Blair, Fire Slice Pizzeria

Meaghan Collier, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Tanner Cook, Harwell and Cook Orthodontics

Andrew Freeman, City of Amarillo

Skylar Gallop, Raise Your Hand Texas

Leif Kertis, ActionCOACH of West Texas

Matt Marrs, Llano Real Estate Group

Amanda Morgan, CNS Pantex

Luke Oliver, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

Courtney Paschal, Street Toyota

Angela Peterson, Turn Center

Kristen Reneau, BSA CareXpress Urgent Care & Family Medicine Centers

Amanda Schaumburg, Panda Speech and Language Services LLC

Hope Stokes, Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau

Rene`e Stovall, Amarillo College

Alyssa Vance, Parkhill

Dr. Mackenzie Weir, Amarillo Family Eyecare

Melissa Whitaker, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission-Area Agency on Aging

Top Businesses

Amarillo Prestige Homes, LLC

Amarillo STAT Care

Butler Benefits & Consulting

Carter Engine & Machine, Inc.

Double U Marketing & Communications

Et Cetera

Huxford Group, LLC

JY Logistics Company

Optimal Physical Therapy

Plains Plumbing Co., LLC

Renu Painting

Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield

Rosenbach Contractors

Swann Animal Clinic

Top Emerging Businesses

Floor Coverings International

Pete’s Greenhouse

Sharpened Iron Studios

While the deadline for purchasing tickets to attend the 2022 banquet has passed, more information on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and its events can be found on its website.