AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced that it will host its annual banquet and Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., to highlight the events and projects of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
According to organizers, the banquet will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Grand Plaza and include a social hour, cash bar, dinner and program, and the awards presentation. The Business Excellence Awards will include the Top 20 Under 40 Awards, 14 Top Businesses, and three Top Emerging Businesses.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce released its list of award winners for 2022, including:
Top 20 Under 40
- Russell Artho, EnergyNet
- Patricia Bara, M & R Package Store
- Cody Blair, Fire Slice Pizzeria
- Meaghan Collier, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Tanner Cook, Harwell and Cook Orthodontics
- Andrew Freeman, City of Amarillo
- Skylar Gallop, Raise Your Hand Texas
- Leif Kertis, ActionCOACH of West Texas
- Matt Marrs, Llano Real Estate Group
- Amanda Morgan, CNS Pantex
- Luke Oliver, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo
- Courtney Paschal, Street Toyota
- Angela Peterson, Turn Center
- Kristen Reneau, BSA CareXpress Urgent Care & Family Medicine Centers
- Amanda Schaumburg, Panda Speech and Language Services LLC
- Hope Stokes, Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Rene`e Stovall, Amarillo College
- Alyssa Vance, Parkhill
- Dr. Mackenzie Weir, Amarillo Family Eyecare
- Melissa Whitaker, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission-Area Agency on Aging
Top Businesses
- Amarillo Prestige Homes, LLC
- Amarillo STAT Care
- Butler Benefits & Consulting
- Carter Engine & Machine, Inc.
- Double U Marketing & Communications
- Et Cetera
- Huxford Group, LLC
- JY Logistics Company
- Optimal Physical Therapy
- Plains Plumbing Co., LLC
- Renu Painting
- Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield
- Rosenbach Contractors
- Swann Animal Clinic
Top Emerging Businesses
- Floor Coverings International
- Pete’s Greenhouse
- Sharpened Iron Studios
While the deadline for purchasing tickets to attend the 2022 banquet has passed, more information on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and its events can be found on its website.