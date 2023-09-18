AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th Annual “Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off” on Oct. 5 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, The cook-off showcases more than 95 teams and sponsors serving barbecue, trimmings and beverages. The event will also feature live music and awards “for the top 3 places in corporate, amateur and professional divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meat.”

The Chamber said tickets for the event are $30 for advance purchase and $40 for purchase at the gate. The ticket will include “all you can eat, drink and network with live music.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Panhandle Tickets outlet, including the Civic Center Box Office, area United Supermarkets, Amigos or Market Street’s customer service desks by calling 806-378-3096. Tickets can be purchased online at PanhandleTickets.com.