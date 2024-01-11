AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced it has hired a new Membership Director Tuesday.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce said it hired Christy King as its new Membership Director. King’s role will be the recruitment of new businesses and non-profit organizations to the Chamber, and the retention of current members.

“Born and raised in Amarillo, King is passionate about promoting and supporting the community and comes to the Chamber with more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry,” said the Chamber in a news release.

The Chamber said King’s career started in the catering and restaurant business before she went into sales and marketing for the Embassy Suites Downtown and the Barfield Hotel. In 2021, King was hired as the Director of Tourism for the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“I am truly proud to be an Amarilloan and am convinced the best people on earth live in the Panhandle of Texas! I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our city and business community in an impactful way with the Chamber,” said King.