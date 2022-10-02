AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce (ACC) announced the 26th Annual “Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off.” The cook-off will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Amarillo Tri-state fairgrounds.

According to an ACC flyer, all-inclusive tickets are now on sale through any PanhandleTickets site, priced at $30 per person if you pre-order or $40 per person at the gate.

ACC states that all-inclusive tickets include some barbecue with sides, beverages, networking, and live music.

Officials said the cook-off will have 80 to 100 teams competing and serving their work to the crowd in attendance.

For more information and updates on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce cook-off, visit here.