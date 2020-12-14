Amarillo Chamber Board of Directors name Jason Harrison President & CEO

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced it has promoted Jason Harrison to President and CEO.

Harrison, says the Chamber, is a native of Amarillo and is a Tascosa High School and West Texas A&M University graduate. He began his career with the Chamber in the Convention & Visitor Council (now Bureau) in 2007 in the convention sales department before taking over the role of Vice President of the Business Development and Governmental Affairs of the Chamber in 2009. Harrison has spent the last 2 months serving as the interim president while the search committee explored a number of other candidates.

Chamber Board of Directors Chairman, Dusty Doyle, commented, “I think we are very fortunate to have one of our own carrying the torch into the next era. Jason has great relationships with our staff and membership, which has allowed for a very smooth transition. He is well respected by the Amarillo business community, as well as our state and local government officials. We’ve got the right man for the job and are extremely grateful that he has accepted the position.”