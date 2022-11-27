AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Christmas is less than a month away, and with the holidays comes the stress of getting gifts for everyone on your shopping list. Saturday was Small Business Saturday and local businesses are helping you make sure that you find the perfect gift for everyone.

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and according to the United States Small Business Administration, it is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

Cody Barley, manager of Golf Headquarters, said shopping locally during the holidays helps the community in many ways.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that our prices are just as good if not better. And of course, you are supporting local owner, local employees, you know putting food on our table and helping us have a better holiday as well,” he added.

Barley added that Golf Headquarters will have fitting bays at the store to help find that perfect club as well as staff to help you find gifts for everyone on your list.

Lisa Gonzalez, Co-Owner of Randy’s Shoes talked about the importance of small business Saturday on the community and the local businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is really important to the small business community because black Friday is a big day for big box retailers, especially electronic stores,” she said. “So, it’s nice for people to shop local and shop their small businesses in order to keep them in this community.”

Gonzalez also talked about the events Randy’s Shoes will be offering to make it easier to get all the needed gifts.

“We are going to be doing a special Saturday morning for men to come in. We will do gift wrapping, help them pick out gifts for their spouse, significant other or other women in their lives,” Gonzalez said, “We will also have a holiday event where people can come out and enjoy refreshments and meet Santa that will be on December 10th.”

Casey Tam, owner and creative director of From 6th Collective, added that shopping locally gives back to the community way more than shopping from big cooperations.

“One thing that is the most important in my opinion is that small businesses give back to the community ten times more than a big cooperation does…” Tam said. “… So, our goal is to bring visibility to all of these different ones that are spaced out all over the town. We have them all right here in one location so it’s a little bit of an advertisement for them, but it also puts dollars back in their pocket.”

From 6th Collective, according to Tam, will be offering free local delivery to Bushland and Amarillo Residents. They will also have the option where people can call the store and make a curated box for whoever is on your list.