Amarillo celebrates National Cleanup Day, encourages residents to make a difference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo said that helping the community become a better place to live can be as simple as picking up a piece of trash.

In recognition of National Cleanup Day Sept. 18, the City of Amarillo announced its effort to give residents the opportunity to help make neighborhoods cleaner, in partnering with EARTHDAY.ORG and Keep America Beautiful.

Heavy equipment and personnel are expected to be working in alleys with volunteers in the Barrio, North Heights, San Jacinto, and Eastridge neighborhoods during cleanup efforts, according to the city. Republic Services are also expected to provide roll-off containers in every quadrant of the city for participants, alongside volunteering personnel and a total of 24 containers. The containers will be weighed and reported to National Cleanup Day organizers after the event.

“National Cleanup Day will be a great opportunity for Amarillo residents to improve not only their respective neighborhoods, but the entire city,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “So many people and organizations have already committed their time and resources to this important event, and we are excited about seeing the entire Amarillo community support this worthy endeavor.”

Volunteers can contact Torie BenShushan at the City of Amarillo at 806-378-6289 or by email at torie.benshushan@amarillo.gov. Also for more information on National Cleanup Day, please see www.nationalcleanupday.org

Organized group locations, according to the city:

●Barrio Neighborhood Cleanup: 9 a.m. Sanborn Elementary, 700 S. Roberts St. Roll-off locations: Glenwood Elementary School; S.E. 27th Ave. and Pine St.; El Alamo Park; S.E. 12th Ave. and Roberts St.; East Park and S.E. 4th Ave. and Houston St.

●North Heights Neighborhood Cleanup: 8 a.m. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave. Roll-off locations: Bones Hooks Park; Warford Community Center; N.W. 12th and East St.; Carver Elementary School; N.W. 7th Ave. and Van Buren St. and Mary Hazelrigg Park.

●San Jacinto Neighborhood Cleanup: 9 a.m. San Jacinto Elementary Parking Lot, 3400 W. Fourth Ave. Roll-off locations: N.W. Ninth Ave. and Mississippi St.; San Jacinto Park; San Jacinto Elementary School; S.W. Second Ave. and Lamar St.; Sam Houston Jr. High School; San Jacinto Ave. and Mississippi St.

●Eastridge Neighborhood Cleanup: 8 a.m., Eastridge Baptist Church parking lot, 1300 Evergreen Street. Roll-off locations: N.E. 21st Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 10th Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 13th Ave. and Lake Street; Eastridge School Park; N.E. 16th Ave. and Whitaker Street; N.E. Ninth Ave. and Foxglove Street.

●Keep Amarillo Clean – City Wide Cleanup: 9 a.m. – any elementary school parking lot. Keep Amarillo Clean will have cleanup coordinators at each location – gloves and bags provided.

●Other city-wide roll-off locations: Woodlands School Park; Northwest Library; North Library; Downtown Library; Southwest Library; City View Park; East Library and Southeast Park.