Amarillo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. through holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo NAACP, the Amarillo United Citizens Forum, Storybridge, Yellow City Comedy & Productions, and others around the community have announced events through the weekend to celebrate the legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MyHighPlains.com has assembled a look at the events honoring the civil rights icon around the Amarillo area:

Saturday, Jan. 15 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend of Service Kickoff Charles E. Warford Center 9 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service 901 North Hayden – Black Historical Cultural Center 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. “I’ve Got Something to Say” – MLK Weekend Comedy Show Polk Street “In This Moment” Venue 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 Storybridge Book Drive United Supermarkets on 45th and Bell Street 12 p.m.



Members of the community were invited by the organizing associations to participate in the holiday events.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, students from West Texas A&M University have also planned to march and commemorate the holiday with an on-campus celebration.

The City of Amarillo announced, further, adjusted hours and closings for certain services on that Monday and Tuesday.

