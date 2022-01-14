Amarillo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. through holiday weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo NAACP, the Amarillo United Citizens Forum, Storybridge, Yellow City Comedy & Productions, and others around the community have announced events through the weekend to celebrate the legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MyHighPlains.com has assembled a look at the events honoring the civil rights icon around the Amarillo area:
- Saturday, Jan. 15
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend of Service Kickoff
- Charles E. Warford Center
- 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 16
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
- 901 North Hayden – Black Historical Cultural Center
- 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- “I’ve Got Something to Say” – MLK Weekend Comedy Show
- Polk Street “In This Moment” Venue
- 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 17
- Storybridge Book Drive
- United Supermarkets on 45th and Bell Street
- 12 p.m.
Members of the community were invited by the organizing associations to participate in the holiday events.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, students from West Texas A&M University have also planned to march and commemorate the holiday with an on-campus celebration.
The City of Amarillo announced, further, adjusted hours and closings for certain services on that Monday and Tuesday.
