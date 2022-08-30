AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Movie theaters around America will be filled on National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3 with tickets starting at just $3. All three theaters in Amarillo are participating this Labor Day weekend ending summer in an affordable fashion.

According to the Regal Movies website, customers can celebrate National Cinema Day by watching any movie in any format at any time for $3 at any Regal theatre.

Moviegoers who like to watch films in 2D, or 3D are in luck these movies will also be priced at $3. Regal Movies said this will be a good opportunity to try watching movies in different formats with options including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, or ScreenX for no upcharge.

National Cinema Day will also be celebrated at Cinemark with $3 movies and low-priced snacks all day. Cinemark also offers any movie, any format at any time.

According to a Hollywood 16 release, National Cinema Day will feature $3 Medium ICEE or Medium Fountain Beverage, $3 Candy, and $3 Small Popcorn with an option to upsize to a large for $1.

Cinemark officials said the movies that are scheduled to show on National Cinema day include all the recent movies that have just released, including Beast, Breaking, The Invitation, Bullet Train, and Three Thousand Years of Longing will be playing. Cinemark said they will also add recent hits that are not currently showing anymore like Elvis and Spider-Man: No Way Home and the classic Jaws.

Cinergy Entertainment will also be participating in National Cinema Day.

According to Cinergy’s Facebook post, they will be offering $3 movies in any format at any time. $3 movie day will also include $3 soft drinks, popcorn, classic hot dogs, bowling shoes, and double loyalty points all day on Sept. 3.

For Regal Movies tickets and showtimes visit, here. For Cinemark tickets and showtimes visit, here. For Cinergy movies listing and tickets visit, here.