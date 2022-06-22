AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau, the winner of the Amarillo Cattle Drive Photo Contest will be announced during Center City’s High Noon on the Square on Wednesday.

According to the bureau, the winning photographer will be on-site during the announcement and will receive a $1,000 prize, as well as showcase the winning photo, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, on the Potter County Courthouse lawn.

As described by the bureau, the Amarillo Cattle Drive Photo Contest is held each year with the aim of collecting high-quality photos of the Amarillo Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive for use in future tourism marketing campaigns. Photographers, both professional and amateur, were invited to compete for a $1,000 prize by submitting photos taken from the drive. In 2022, the contest was sponsored by Center City of Amarillo.

More information on High Noon on the Square can be found here.