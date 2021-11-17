Amarillo Catholic Schools to host Discovering Catholic Schools event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Holy Cross Catholic Academy are giving parents the chance to explore the potential of Catholic education within the city of Amarillo.

Three institutions within the city of Amarillo, including Holy Cross Catholic Academy, St. Mary’s Cathedral School and St. Joseph Catholic School – Amarillo, are coming together for a Discovering Catholic Schools event at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 17) at the event center at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, located at 4102 S. Bonham.

According to a news release, this event is for parents and/or guardians who have been considering Catholic education for their children. They will be able to visit with the leaders of these campuses to see what each campus has to offer.

For more information, individuals are asked to call the Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.