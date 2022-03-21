AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo.

The pope has asked Bishops throughout the world to celebrate mass on Friday, and the Diocese of Amarillo announced that there will be a mass at 12:15 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

The diocese stated that Bishop Patrick J. Zurek invited “all his brother priests and the Faithful to join him for the Mass.” In addition, the mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary’s Cathedral website and will be broadcast on St. Valentine Catholic Radio beginning at noon on 94.5FM and 1010AM, and on 105.5FM in Nazareth.