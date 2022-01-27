AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to fully support the seven High Plains counties that it serves, the Amarillo Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) organization announced a new volunteer recruitment campaign for 2022.
Amarillo CASA officials said that the organization has begun looking for opportunities to present to “businesses, churches or other religious organizations, or other groups or clubs” about the need for volunteer advocates. To promote the “CASAwareness” campaign, the organization encouraged groups and businesses across the High Plains to contact its development or recruitment director to organize a presentation opportunity.
Amarillo CASA described itself as serving seven counties on the High Plains, including:
- Potter County
- Randall County
- Armstrong County
- Carson County
- Briscoe County
- Hutchinson County
- Swisher County
Business and group representatives in those counties, according to CASA, are asked to contact the following:
- Development Director of Amarillo Area CASA Kirk Daniels, Recruitment and Training Director Doug Hathcock
- kirk@amarillocasa.org
- doug@amarillocasa.org
- Amarillo Area CASA
- 806-373-2272
- amacasa@amarillocasa.org
More information can be found here, on the Amarillo CASA website.