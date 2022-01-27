AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to fully support the seven High Plains counties that it serves, the Amarillo Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) organization announced a new volunteer recruitment campaign for 2022.

Amarillo CASA officials said that the organization has begun looking for opportunities to present to “businesses, churches or other religious organizations, or other groups or clubs” about the need for volunteer advocates. To promote the “CASAwareness” campaign, the organization encouraged groups and businesses across the High Plains to contact its development or recruitment director to organize a presentation opportunity.

Amarillo CASA described itself as serving seven counties on the High Plains, including:

Potter County

Randall County

Armstrong County

Carson County

Briscoe County

Hutchinson County

Swisher County

Business and group representatives in those counties, according to CASA, are asked to contact the following:

Development Director of Amarillo Area CASA Kirk Daniels, Recruitment and Training Director Doug Hathcock kirk@amarillocasa.org doug@amarillocasa.org

Amarillo Area CASA 806-373-2272 amacasa@amarillocasa.org



More information can be found here, on the Amarillo CASA website.