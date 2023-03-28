CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for information related to a February aggravated assault, during which one person was hospitalized after being stabbed.

According to officials with the crime stoppers, on Feb. 18 at around 2 a.m., the Canyon Police Department responded to a report of a person who was stabbed on Southridge Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 48-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen.

While the man who was stabbed sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials, due to his condition at the time, “very limited information has come in on this case.” However, officials said that it is believed to have come from a road rage incident that happened on Soncy between Amarillo and Canyon.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit an anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.