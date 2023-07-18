AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As noted by the assorted district websites, both Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District began accepting student registrations for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Canyon ISD website, families needing to register students will be able to upload their proof of residency to the Skyward system.

Canyon ISD noted that a proof of residence must:

Be in a parent or legal guardian’s name;

Display a service address; and

Be dated for July 2023 or after.

That proof of residence, said the district, can be uploaded in the family access account called “23-24 Proof of Residence.” Otherwise, families of returning students, new students, and Pre-K/Headstart students will be able to find further information using the Canyon ISD website.

The Amarillo ISD registration period began on Monday, according to its website. While the district will also use the Skyward system for returning students, officials advised that families only use the system on a desktop or laptop computer to complete the registration process.

New students, said Amarillo ISD, will need to register through this link or through the Early Childhood Education Department web page for Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Families of Amarillo ISD students can also access the district web page to find school supply lists for elementary, middle school, and high school students along with further information for the upcoming school year.