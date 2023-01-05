AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of a recent investment of $9.6 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that an Amarillo business has been purchased by a company to increase the capacity of independent meat processing.

According to a news release from the USDA, the department announced 25 investments to increase independent meat processing capacity, including 23 Value-Added Producer Grant program grants totaling $3.9 million, along with two companies receiving $5.7 million in loans through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program.

Bottomland Prime, LLC has been loaned $4,950,000 from the USDA to purchase Edes Custom Meats in Amarillo through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. According to the release, this program, used by American Rescue Plan funding, “supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesaling and distribution.”

Officials said in the release that Bottomland Prime LLC is expected to continue “custom USDA-inspected slaughter for local producers, custom slaughter for speciality markets and local retail sales of beef cuts, sausage, jerky, pork and lamb.” Officials said the facility is also expected to include wholesale markets through convenience stores and cold storage services.

Officials said the investment includes funding for working capital and closing costs, along with helping create 12 jobs and retain 30 jobs.

“USDA is putting the needs of farmers, ranchers, and consumers at the forefront of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to strengthen the resiliency of America’s food supply chain while promoting competition,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release. “USDA has undertaken a department-wide approach to coordinate ways to deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for producers, to give people access to healthier foods, eliminate bottlenecks in the food supply chain, and ultimately lower prices for consumers.”