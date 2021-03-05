Amarillo Bulls relocating to Iowa

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 5, the Amarillo Bulls organization announced the North American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the team’s membership to Mason City, Iowa starting in the 2021-22 season.

“We share with fans the disappointment that, after eleven amazing seasons, the Bulls will no longer call Amarillo home. We are very sorry to have to share this news,” The Amarillo Bulls said in a post.

According to The Bulls, the relocation is in order to operate a sustainable business, saying they sought from the City of Amarillo a long-term commitment with reasonable terms, but were unable to secure a partnership with the city.

“However, we were unable to secure a partnership with the city to keep the Bulls in Amarillo. Nonetheless, we thank the City for all it has done for Bulls hockey over the years,” said The Bulls.

The Bulls said they will complete the rest of current 2020-21 season.