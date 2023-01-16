AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently announced they will host two events on Monday, helping reach members of the community through the branch’s efforts.

First, the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will host it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Black Historical Cultural Center, located at 901 North Hayden.

Through 12 p.m., the group will assemble care packages for area senior citizens with donations collected by the community. The care packages are expected to contain a shut-off tilt protection heater, blanket, socks, snacks, and handwritten notes from community members. The packages will then be delivered to agencies that serve area senior citizens.

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will then host its 2023 kickoff event at 5 p.m. Monday at the Black Historical Cultural Center. According to a flyer for the event, the 2023 kickoff will give community members the chance to hear the organization’s goals and plans. The event will also give members of the community the chance to sign up to help the organization throughout the year.