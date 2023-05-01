Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Branch NAACP announced that their upcoming “Lillie P. Miller Scholarship Awards Banquet” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom B.

According to an Amarillo Branch press release, they have partnered with businesses and individuals in Amarillo to award $30,000 in scholarships toward the education of local scholars during the event. Officials said this year’s theme is “Our Time. Our Future.”

Amarillo Branch detailed that the keynote speaker is Poet and Author Kirdes Sirrah.

For more information regarding the event, tickets, or sponsorships contact Scholarship Committee Co-chair Floyd Anthony at 806-290 8705.