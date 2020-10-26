Amarillo Branch NAACP president receives $2,000 donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP announced that its president, Floyd Anthony, has received a $2,000 donation from Pondaseta Brewing Company.

According to the social media post, on Jul. 24 Pondaseta Brewing Company released “Black is Beautiful” to the public as a social justice initiative.

“Thank you for your partnership and commitment to the betterment of our community, Mr. Kaleb West!” Says the Facebook post.

