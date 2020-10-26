AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP announced that its president, Floyd Anthony, has received a $2,000 donation from Pondaseta Brewing Company.
According to the social media post, on Jul. 24 Pondaseta Brewing Company released “Black is Beautiful” to the public as a social justice initiative.
“Thank you for your partnership and commitment to the betterment of our community, Mr. Kaleb West!” Says the Facebook post.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
- NASA discovers water on the sunlit surface of Moon
- El Paso setting up field hospitals as facilities fill due to COVID-19 surge
- As US hits highest 7-day average for virus cases, these states are hardest hit
- Amarillo Branch NAACP president receives $2,000 donation