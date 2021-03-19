Amarillo Branch NAACP hosting Public Benefits and Wills virtual presentation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP announced a virtual presentation of Public Benefits and Wills. The event is free and open to the public.

NAACP officials said the event will take place Saturday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The presentation will cover subjects including the Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP), Medicare and Medicaid basics SNAP and TANF benefits and other public benefit topics, NAACP said.

Citizens who are interested in participating, officials explained, simply need to dial 469-445-0100, and type in conference ID 1486742198#.