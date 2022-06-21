AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen by MyHighPlains.com crew at the scene, Amarillo Boulevard was closed Tuesday morning from South Roosevelt Street through South Woodland Street. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole and drew officials to respond.





Crew in the area reported that officials from the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department were present at the scene. Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes, and otherwise be cautious of emergency responders who could be on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.