AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from the Amarillo Botanical Gardens announced that they will host the “July Jazz” event.

According to an ABG press release, gates will open around 6:30 p.m. music starts at 7 p.m. ending at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 29. ABG said tickets are $30 per person and $50 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or by calling (806) 352-6513.