AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens invites the community to, “A Day with the Butterflies” which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the ABG.

According to ABG’s press release, A Day with Butterflies, previously known as Breakfast with the Butterflies, will feature breakfast, a butterfly release, art, children’s education, a chance to shop with dozens of local vendors, live music, and food trucks in the afternoon.

Officials said guests will be able to participate in activities at their own pace while Andy Chase provides live music.

The release detailed that the breakfast and butterfly release will be priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. ABG said general admission is priced at $10 and could include a butterfly while supplies last.

To purchase tickets contact 806-352-6513 or visit Eventbrite to purchase online.