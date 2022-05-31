AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One of the many ongoing musical events for summer on the High Plains, as announced by the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, will be the “Music in the Gardens” series running from June 2 through Aug. 25.
Each weekly performance, according to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the garden location at 1400 Streit Drive. Non-members will pay the cost of admission for each performance.
The schedule, according to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, included:
- June 2
- The Solano Project
- June 9
- Velvet Funk
- June 16
- Insufficient Funds
- June 23
- Geezers Gone Wild
- June 30
- Monarch
- July 7
- Jack Cryver
- July 14
- Buster Bledsoe
- July 21
- Big G and the Tradewinds
- July 28
- Andy Chase
- August 4
- Lindsey Lane
- August 11
- Darling Brothers
- August 25
- ROK
More information on the event series can be found at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens website. Further, other local events and ways to spend a summer on the High Plains can be found here.