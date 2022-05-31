AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One of the many ongoing musical events for summer on the High Plains, as announced by the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, will be the “Music in the Gardens” series running from June 2 through Aug. 25.

Each weekly performance, according to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the garden location at 1400 Streit Drive. Non-members will pay the cost of admission for each performance.

The schedule, according to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, included:

June 2 The Solano Project

June 9 Velvet Funk

June 16 Insufficient Funds

June 23 Geezers Gone Wild

June 30 Monarch

July 7 Jack Cryver

July 14 Buster Bledsoe

July 21 Big G and the Tradewinds

July 28 Andy Chase

August 4 Lindsey Lane

August 11 Darling Brothers

August 25 ROK



More information on the event series can be found at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens website. Further, other local events and ways to spend a summer on the High Plains can be found here.