AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Botanical Gardens (ABG) announced Music in The Gardens starting tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 2 at the ABG, located at 1400 Streit Dr.

According to an ABG press release, every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be music and entertainment the last show will be on August 25.

Here’s a list of bands and dates:

courtesy of: The Amarillo Botanical Gardens press release.

For more information on the Music in the Gardens, visit here.