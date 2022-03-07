AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Amarillo Botanical Gardens on social media, the Mad Hatter’s Ball gala and silent auction has been scheduled for March 26 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to information released by the Botanical Gardens, the event will be hosted at the gardens at 1400 Streit Drive. Set to involve dinner, drinks, and dancing, the announcement noted that reserving a table has been priced at $450 and single tickets are $60.

via Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Tickets can be purchased here, according to the announcement, or by calling the Amarillo Botanical Gardens at 806-352-6513.