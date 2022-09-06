AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens announced that its set to host its annual “Breakfast with the Butterflies” event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Botanical Gardens, located at 1400 Streit Drive.

The breakfast, sponsored by Mullin Hoard and Brown LLP Attorneys at Law and Cravings, will include pancakes, bacon, and eggs and each guest will receive a live butterfly to release, according to representatives with the Botanical Gardens.

Representatives added that time slots for the breakfast will include, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and members can buy tickets for $8 while non-member tickets will be $10. Children 5 and under are free. Further, leashed pets will be welcome at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at 806-352-6513.