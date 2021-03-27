Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting Mad Hatter Ball Saturday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host the Mad Hatter Ball at the Gardens located at 1400 Streit Drive, tonight, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., ABG officials said. Proceeds from the event will go to ABG.

The Mad Hatter Ball will feature live music by Moon Dog, an open bar, heavy Hors d’ oeuvre courtesy of Embers Catering, comedians from Yellow City Comedy, a silent auction and raffles from local stores. ABG said a professional photographer will be on-site with Alice and Wonderland decorations.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their craziest hat, decorate a hat at the event, or simply come as you are. ABG said while costumes are encouraged, there is no pressure to wear one.

ABG said pricing is $60.00 each or $500.00 for a table up to 8.

For tickets, go to the ABG website, or call 806-352-6513.