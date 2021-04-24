Amarillo Botanical Gardens holds ‘Gardenfest’ benefitting ABG

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If your thumbs are green with envy, the Amarillo Botanical Gardens had just what you ordered today. Gardenfest, a day filled with fun for all ages, took place at ABG this afternoon.

ABG officials said the event was full of food, arts, crafts, gifts and garden accessories. ABG’s main attraction, their famous geraniums, were priced to sell and available in several colors. The vibrant flowers are locally grown.

Proceeds from Gardenfest go to benefit ABG, according to officials, and their was also face painting for the kids and a food truck from Golden Waffle/Golden Light Cafe.