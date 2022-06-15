AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Botanical Gardens announced that a dedication will be held Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Attebury Amphitheater before Music in the Gardens, in recognition of a new art installation.

“The Luke Stapleton memorial metal art piece encompasses both a botanical and musical theme,” noted Amarillo Botanical Garden officials, “two things that Luke was particularly passionate about.”

Garden officials said that the hand-made memorial art piece was sponsored by JoAnn and Mel Stapleton, in honor of their son Luke Stapleton, and stands 13 feet tall and 70 long.

“We are honored that the Stapleton family chose to memorialize their son at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, and hope you will join us for this special dedication in Luke’s honor!”

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens are located at 1400 Streit Drive in Amarillo and has continued to host its ongoing “Music in the Gardens” series throughout the summer. On June 16, the day of the dedication, garden officials will host Insufficient Funds as the evening’s performance.