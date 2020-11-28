Amarillo Botanical Gardens begins Christmas in the Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over 350,000 thousand lights will illuminate pathways, trees, shrubs, and the tropical conservatory for visitors throughout the entire Amarillo Botanical Gardens starting November 28 and running through December 20 on Thursdays through Sundays from 6:00 to 8:30 PM.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens said the event is much more than beautiful lights. It’s a Christmas experience, complete with live music, Santa, hot cocoa, smores, fresh-cut Christmas trees, fresh wreaths, photo ops, and of course thousands of beautifully placed lights.



Tickets are $5.00 for ages 6 and up, Children 5 and under are free. Amarillo Botanical Gardens members are free. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event, through the Amarillo Botanical Gardens website, or by calling the Amarillo Botanical Gardens (806) 352-6513.