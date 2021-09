AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Garden is set to host Pumpkinfest, a Panhandle fall favorite event said the Botanical Garden.

The outdoor event is to be held for its 10th year on October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Courtesy Amarillo Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden said to join them for carnival games, face painting, educational experiences, and pumpkin painting or take a stroll through their brand new gourd tunnel.

Admission is $10 at the gate and includes a pumpkin and pizza lunch.