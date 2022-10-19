AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that the Amarillo Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo” event is set for Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long.

The city said the event is family-friendly and for all ages. Some of the activities include a treat and craft station, carnival-style games, food trucks, and creatures and animal enrichment events.

Tickets are available for presale here and are $6 per person.