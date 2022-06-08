AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to the Rick Husband International Airport early Wednesday morning after a suspicious suitcase was found in a parking garage.

Airport police found the suitcase, according to the Amarillo Police Department, and said that the TSA found it tested positive for explosive materials.

The Amarillo Police Department’s bomb team responded to the scene, said officials, and used “diagnostic equipment” to investigate the suitcase. However, it was found to be empty, holding no explosive materials.

Officials noted that a report was made on the incident, and the parking garage was reopened for normal business operations at the airport.