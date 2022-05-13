UPDATE

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the wreck involved one vehicle that had veered off the road and flipped. Police said that one person died on the scene and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said a third passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department at around 1 p.m. Friday on social media, Amarillo Boulevard and Mississippi were down to one lane in the westbound direction, due to a “major car wreck.”

The department asked community members to avoid the area, and drivers should otherwise be cautious of detours, delays, and emergency personnel on or near the roadways.

