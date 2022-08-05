AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department.

The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department stations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, AMS, and the Potter & Randall County Fire Stations.

As described by the president of its Amarillo chapter, Beta Sigma Phi aims to provide women the opportunity for social, cultural, and service activities. Founded in 1931, the organization typically hosts social gatherings as well as cultural events and opportunities for community contribution. The sorority claimed the title of the largest of its kind in the world with over 250,000 members and chapters in every state, as well as 20 countries around the world.

More information on the Amarillo Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi can be found on its social media pages and website.

