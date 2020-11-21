Amarillo below national average of owner-occupied homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In Amarillo, 60.8% of all homes are owner-occupied while renters occupy the other 39.2%, according to a new report from Roofstock analyzing the distribution of U.S. homes that are renter-occupied compared to owner-occupied.

Owner-occupied households in Amarillo report a median household income of $66,570, compared to just $33,200 for renters.

Nationally, 64% of homes were owner-occupied prior to the pandemic. In some cities, however, more than 75% of homes are occupied by renters.

Researchers found the cities with the highest and lowest percentage of renters by ranking cities according to their respective homeownership rates. The report includes median household income data for both owners- and renter-occupied homes.

You find a summary of the analysis with more data for Amarillo as well as data on more than 300 cities and all 50 states by going to the link provided: https://learn.roofstock.com/blog/lowest-homeownership-rates