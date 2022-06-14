AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that the demolition of three buildings would begin on Tuesday morning, related to the new City Hall project.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council approved the funding for the demolition of three warehouses at the old Amarillo Hardware Building in April 2022, which was noted as the next step in the process of moving City Hall to a new site in the 600 block of South Grant Street.

Further noted previously, the demolition plan passed with a 4-1 vote from the Amarillo City Council, with Amarillo Place One Councilmember Cole Stanley voting against the measure.

Officials noted that the site of the warehouses will be used as the construction staging area, as well as a finished parking lot, for the new City Hall.