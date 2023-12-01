AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that it began accepting applications for the Mural Grant Program on Friday, which will remain open until Jan. 22, 2024.

According to the city, the Mural Grant Program was established in 2018 to benefit the citywide art beautification initiative with a matching grant fund for businesses around the city. The goals of the program are aimed at enhancing the city’s appearance, increasing employment opportunities in the arts, raising awareness and appreciation of the value of art, creating civic pride, reducing blight and encouraging tourism.

Previously, murals included in the citywide beautification initiative have been featured in the iconic Amarillo HOODOO Mural Festival, most recently held in September. The murals also contribute, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, to Amarillo’s reputation for housing numerous citywide art installations.

The COA Mural Grant Program, said officials, administers grants that can be matched up to $6,000 through the COA Beautification and Public Arts department, open to businesses and non-profits in the four quadrants of the city and the central business district.

After the end of the application period, officials said grants will be awarded by the end of February 2024, and murals must be completed by Aug. 15, 2024.

More information and the application form and rules can be found here, as well as by calling the COA Beautification and Public Arts office at 806-378-5280.